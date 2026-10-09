Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen robbed and beaten at gunpoint outside grocery store: ‘West Hollywood is not safe anymore’

“I was just robbed off my watch… These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” he shared on camera, blood trickling down his forehead. He attached the camera footage of the exact moment he was robbed. It showed the two masked men attacking him for his watch outside of the high-end Laurel Supply grocery store. “They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit,” he added.

Actor Keegan Allen, star of the hit show Pretty Little Liars , has shared a distressing video of himself on Instagram to detail how he was robbed and beaten at gunpoint on Thursday night.

In the caption, the actor noted, "West Hollywood is not safe anymore.

Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.

Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless."

Fan reactions Several fans and users rushed to the comments section to express shock at the inident. “You need to go to a hospital to get checked out for a concussion. Do not go home and do not go to sleep! Call a friend to come be with you!” said a fan. Another said, “Oh my god??? This is so scary 😭 I hope you're okay, I'm so sorry this happened to you. Stay safe.” A comment read, “Oh how scary! At first I thought it was a movie scene. So thankful you are safe.”

Keegan Allen plays Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars.