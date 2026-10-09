Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn film stays steady as it enters second week, crosses ₹257 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Drishyam 3 is emerging as one of the biggest success stories of the year. The Ajay Devgn film saw a bumper opening at the box office and crossed the ₹200 crore mark in five days. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of several hits, including Karuppu, Sikandar and Awarapan 2. Although the film witnessed an expected drop in collections on Monday, it has not slowed down its box-office run. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: It is a sequel to the 2022 film starring Ajay Devgn. (HT_PRINT)

Drishyam 3 box office report Drishyam 3 scored a huge first week in theatres. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On Saturday, the film collected ₹53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. By the end of first week, the film had collected ₹245.50 crore.

The latest update now states that Drishyam 3 has collected ₹11.73 crore by 10 PM. This takes its total India net collection to ₹257.23 crore. Drishyam 3 has already crossed the lifetime haul of its predecessor Drishyam 2, which stood at ₹239.67 crore. It is now eyeing to surpass the collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 historical drama remains Ajay's highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of ₹279.59 crore in net collection.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 takes off right after the conclusion of Drishyam 2, and marks the return of Ajay's Vijay Salgaonkar for one last time. Ahead of the release, Ajay praised director Abhishek Pathak at the trailer launch event and added, “The way he's worked the script out, the way he's shaped up the film… Like he said, he's grown on 'Drishyam'. You will see in this film that he's really grown on 'Drishyam'. And just on the writing part, the way he's executed the film, I think he's done a fabulous job. I want Lal sir and Jeethu sir to see the film, and if we get their approval that they love this, it will make me very happy.”

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.