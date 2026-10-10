Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi recalls feeling shattered after brain tumour diagnosis at 27: ‘Your life suddenly goes numb’

Saba Pataudi , sister of actor Saif Ali Khan , opened up about being diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was 27 and going under the knife in 2006. It was in the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan's All About Her podcast, where she invited her sister Saba Ali Khan and Dr Mazda Turel to talk about brain tumours and what constitutes a healthy brain. Saba opened up about the day she fainted and what happened next that led to her diagnosis.

What Saba shared

Recalling the exact moment when she felt something was off, Saba said, “It happened very suddenly. I didn’t have any pre-symptoms or any conditions that I think led up to it. One day, I went out and thought the problem was with my stomach, which has always been a sensitive point for me. I thought I had eaten or drunk something that hadn’t agreed with me. I suddenly fainted. I could feel myself becoming very uncomfortable, so I turned to a friend and said, ‘I don’t think I’m quite okay. Maybe we should head home.’ We were about to go out, but suddenly everything went blank. When I regained consciousness, I had already fallen on the road, just outside the building. I turned to my friend again and said that we had to head back because I definitely wasn’t okay. It took me about 20 to 25 minutes to feel more conscious. Even then, I was still a little hazy, and my awareness hadn’t completely settled.”