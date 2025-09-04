Boney Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor is so patient, he once gave 52 retakes for a scene: ‘I never saw him cribbing’

Producer Boney Kapoor was all praise of actor Ranbir Kapoor and his professionalism in a recent interview. On Game Changers with Komal Nahta, Boney revealed that Ranbir once had to give 52 retakes for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar but never cribbed about that or changes in shooting schedules. Here’s what he said. Boney Kapoor was all praise for Ranbir Kapoor's professionalism in a recent interview.

Boney Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism

Boney mentioned in the interview that Ranbir was the one actor he had never seen complaining on set. He said, “Ranbir Kapoor is one actor, I never saw him cribbing on the set. I mean, we have shot for 16 hours at a stretch. We were shooting in Delhi in the summer. We switched the schedule; instead of shooting in the day, we will shoot in the night, 9 to 6 in the morning. So that the weather is cooler. He didn’t complain even for a second.”

The producer then mentioned that he was flustered at having to give 13 retakes, but Ranbir remained professional despite giving 52. “I remember he gave 52 retakes for a scene. He gave full respect to the crew, despite having to give retakes for various reasons. In fact, when I gave 13-14 retakes for a shot, I was a little flustered. He came to me and said, till the director is not satisfied, you’ve got to give it all. And his patience…he was a pleasure on the set,” said Boney.

For the unversed, Boney and Ranbir worked together in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It marked the producer’s acting debut. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor as the lead, along with Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Upcoming work

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash as his co-stars.