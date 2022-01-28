Boney Kapoor shares childhood pic with Waheeda Rehman and Kumar Gaurav from Ritu Nanda's wedding. See here

A throwback picture shared by Boney Kapoor shows him and actors Kumar Gaurav and Dilip Dhawan posing next to legendary actor Waheeda Rehman.

On Friday, Boney posted a black and white picture of himself along side actors Kumar Gaurav and Dilip Dhawan, all in their early teens, posing next to Waheeda Rehman. The picture shows a young Boney dressed in a suit, flashing a wide smile while Kumar and Dilip also stand next to him.

Captioning the picture, Boney revealed it is from Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu's wedding reception from 1969. The caption read, "1969! Ritu Kapoor’s marriage reception held at RK Studios. We got the opportunity to click a picture with one of most dignified, graceful, talented & beautiful Waheeda Rehmanji. Standing next to her in black suit is me, next is Bunto (Dilip Dhawan), next to him is Bunty (Kumar Gaurav)."

Dilip Dhawan was an actor who made his debut as a child artiste with Sunghursh in 1968 and went on to appear in over 50 films till his death in 2000. Kumar Gaurav, son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar, made his debut as a leading man in Love Story (1981). He was one of the highest box office draws for a period in the early 80s. Waheeda Rehman was one of the leading female actors in Hindi films in the 1950s and 60s, known for her work in films such as Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Guide, and Ram Aur Shyam.

Boney's nephew Akshay Marwah was among the first to comment on the post. "Wow you look great!!," he wrote. Other fans also showed their appreciation on the post. "What an epic picture," wrote one fan. "Old is gold," commented another.

Boney Kapoor's father Surinder Kapoor was a film producer, who was close to the Kapoor family. Surinder was Raj's father Prithviraj Kapoor's first cousin, and started his career as a secretary to actor Geeta Bali, wife of Shammi Kapoor. In past interviews, Boney has recounted how his love for films began while growing up with the Kapoors.

