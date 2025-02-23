Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, says he never saw ‘such a sight’: There are so many people in India

Film producer Boney Kapoor visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Speaking to ANI, Boney shared his experience and recalled his past visits to Prayagraj. (Also Read | Junaid Khan chooses to talk cinema with Boney Kapoor over Aamir Khan: 'Ghar ki murgi dal barabar’) Boney Kapoor spoke about Mahakumbh Mela.

Boney added that although he had visited the place before, he had never witnessed such a massive crowd and spiritual atmosphere.

"I have come here many times, but once, I had brought my grandfather's ashes. After that, I came for an event in Prayagraj, but I had never seen such a sight before. The entire atmosphere here... There are so many people in our India. I now believe that our country has a population of 140 crore, 150 crore," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, along with his family, also participated in the religious festivities. He took a dip in the holy river, embracing the spiritual essence of the Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived at Prayagraj Airport to offer prayers at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for the last major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to assess the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking to the media, DGP Prashant Kumar stated, “We are making comprehensive arrangements for traffic control, crowd management, and ensuring a smooth experience for devotees, especially during the last bath and the upcoming weekend. Our constant endeavour is to ensure that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience.”