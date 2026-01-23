Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol film sells 4 lakh tickets to beat Dhurandhar, but no match for Gadar 2
Border 2 advance booking ended for its opening day with a gross of ₹12.5 crore, higher than Dhurandhar. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh.
Border 2 advance booking: The advance booking for war drama Border 2 picked up a manic pace on Thursday, the eve of the film’s release. The Sunny Deol-starrer went from selling 4K tickets per hour on BookMyShow in the morning to around 10K tickets per hour by the evening. This helped the film cross the ₹10 crore mark in advance bookings for the opening day.
Border 2 advance booking final figures
The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. By Friday morning, the film had sold over 4 lakh tickets according to trade sources. Trade tracker Sacnilk puts the film’s opening day gross advance booking at ₹12.5 crore. This includes just over ₹5 lakh gross from premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, and DOLBY CINE. The film doubled its advance booking gross for day 1 on Thursday itself, going from ₹6 crore to ₹12 crore within 12 hours.
How Border 2 fares against other films
By Wednesday, Border 2’s day 1 advance booking gross had already crossed the mark of Sunny Deol’s previous big release Jaat, which had collected ₹2.4 crore in advance bookings, and opened at ₹9 crore net. By the end of the pre-sales on Friday morning, the film crossed the ₹10-crore mark as well, beating Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected a little over ₹9 crore for its first day in advance bookings. However, the film fell short of Sunny Deol’s all-time record of ₹17.50 crore, set by Gadar 2 three years ago.
All about Border 2
A sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border, the 2026 film is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 stars Sunny, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film released in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment. Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.