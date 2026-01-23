Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol film sells 4 lakh tickets to beat Dhurandhar, but no match for Gadar 2

Border 2 advance booking: The advance booking for war drama Border 2 picked up a manic pace on Thursday, the eve of the film’s release. The Sunny Deol-starrer went from selling 4K tickets per hour on BookMyShow in the morning to around 10K tickets per hour by the evening. This helped the film cross the ₹10 crore mark in advance bookings for the opening day. Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol stars in the war drama.

Border 2 advance booking final figures The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. By Friday morning, the film had sold over 4 lakh tickets according to trade sources. Trade tracker Sacnilk puts the film’s opening day gross advance booking at ₹12.5 crore. This includes just over ₹5 lakh gross from premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, and DOLBY CINE. The film doubled its advance booking gross for day 1 on Thursday itself, going from ₹6 crore to ₹12 crore within 12 hours.

How Border 2 fares against other films By Wednesday, Border 2’s day 1 advance booking gross had already crossed the mark of Sunny Deol’s previous big release Jaat, which had collected ₹2.4 crore in advance bookings, and opened at ₹9 crore net. By the end of the pre-sales on Friday morning, the film crossed the ₹10-crore mark as well, beating Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected a little over ₹9 crore for its first day in advance bookings. However, the film fell short of Sunny Deol’s all-time record of ₹17.50 crore, set by Gadar 2 three years ago.