Border 2 director Anurag Singh opens up about the toughest part to shoot, it includes Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol

Director Anurag Singh has opened up about the most challenging aspects of bringing Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty to life. The director revealed that staging large-scale action sequences without relying on green screens was the toughest part of the film. Speaking in an interview, Anurag said the sheer scale of the war drama made filming both technically demanding and logistically complex. Anurag Singh revealed the toughest aspects of Border 2, focusing on the complexity of filming extensive action scenes without green screens.

Anurag tells the toughest part of shooting Border 2 According to the director, the action scenes posed the biggest challenge due to the massive setup involved. “The scale is so big. There are about 300 to 400 crew members on set at any given time. We were shooting on real locations, not green screens. We filmed in Dehradun and Jhansi, dealing with extreme cold in some schedules and harsh summer heat in others," Anurag told Bollywood Hungama.

Anurag explained that war sequences require absolute precision, as every element must function like clockwork. “The blasts have to go off at the exact time, actors need to be positioned at specific distances when flames erupt, and there are nearly 500 people fighting in the background. This isn’t a one-on-one fight; it’s a battlefield. Coordinating action on that scale is incredibly difficult,” he added.

Another major challenge was recreating aerial combat. Since real fighter planes could not be used, these sequences had to be created entirely through VFX, adding another layer of complexity. While Anurag praised the actors for their performances, he said blending emotion with technical execution was the real test.

“To get thrill, emotion, and action together in a single shot, with all the technicalities, was the trickiest part,” he said. Citing specific examples, Singh pointed to Varun Dhawan’s trench sequence, which had to look raw, gritty, and authentic, and Sunny Deol’s tank scenes, which needed to feel powerful and real while still carrying emotional weight.