'Can run Pakistan better than their politicians': Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed wants Indian agents to run the show there

Fitness trainer-turned-actor Mustafa Ahmed is earning praise for his portrayal of Rizwan, an Indian spy in Pakistan, in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films. In the films, Rizwan appears as an Indian agent in the Lyari gangs, who helps Ranveer Singh’s Hamza overthrow the Baloch gang and dismantle Pak’s terror network from within. The actor recently interacted with fans in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, where he opened up about his career, Dhurandhar, and Rizwan. Mustafa Ahmed with Aditya Dhar on the sets of Dhurandhar.

Mustafa Ahmed on Rizwan’s future after Dhurandhar In Dhurandhar 2, Rizwan rose to become Hamza’s right-hand man after the latter became the ‘king of Lyari’. But Hamza returned to India after his cover was blown, leaving Rizwan alone. Many have speculated what the character would do with his brother-in-arms now away. In the AMA session, Mustafa speculated, “I would imagine that Rizwan would take over where Hamza left. No one knows of his identity and he already is placed himself in a very strong position to keep eliminating those who are left to be dealt with. He sure is capable to keep going.”

Fan theories have put Rizwan working alongside Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi), another Indian agent embedded in Pakistan’s politics, and Mustafa seemed to confirm that, with a cheeky jibe at Pakistani politics. When a fan asked him: “Are you the next King of Lyari now that Hamza is gone?” Mustafa replied, “Absolutely. Jameel Saab and me can take over Pakistan. And actually run it better than their politicians for their own good.”

Mustafa Ahmed opens up on Ranveer Singh and acting During the AMA, Mustafa was asked about his experience of working with Ranveer, and the actor responded, “It's not easy to work with him. He demands nothing but the best. Because he gives you nothing but his best. He really helped me a lot to create Rizwan and ensured I always felt like his equal. That, for me, is something I will remember forever.”

Originally a fitness trainer to stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Vicky Kaushal, Mustafa turned actor with Dhurandhar. He said that if good roles come his way, he is open to doing more work in front of the screen. “I am open to good roles that showcase not just my physique but also emotions. But action, of course, is my first love. Comedy would be nice. Playing a West Delhi guy or jaat. will be super fun,” he added.