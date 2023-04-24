Celina Jaitly schools Elon Musk as Amitabh tweets he paid for blue tick: 'Icons like him made Twitter what it is today'

Celina Jaitly shared a message for Twitter CEO Elon Musk and extended her support to Amitabh Bachchan after the latter said that he paid for the blue tick on his Twitter account. Recently, Twitter restored the blue tick verification for those accounts which has over a million followers. Amitabh Bachchan then asked why he paid for the subscription, despite having 48.4 million followers. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan has hilarious response as he gets blue tick back on Twitter) Celina Jaitly has supported Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Celina Jaitly quote-tweeted Amitabh's tweet, and wrote, "Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform Twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made Twitter what it is today…"

"Charting monetisation policies could have been done in a more aesthetic manner by not categorising highly accomplished World influencers under 114Euro blue ticks. Maybe your brand and marketing team could chart a new verification colour which celebrates and not charges authentic incredible achievers like Mr Amitabh Bachchan and us who were the 1st few to make Twitter what it is today. Hope you will consider this feedback.. I remain Celina Jaitly…" she added.

Amitabh tweeted late on Sunday, "Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chahchi, beheni, tai, bua... jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar. Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam? (Gulfam is dead. Oh Twitter aunt, you have so many names. You got us to pay for the blue tick and now you tell us that anyone with more than 1 million follower gets it for free. I have 48.4 million, what should I do now? I have already paid the money)?"

Last week when the blue tick disappeared from his account, Amitabh shared a post on Twitter. Amitabh wrote, "T 4623 - Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe he? Ab to paisa bhi bhar diye hein hum... toh ou jo neel kamal (green tick emoticon) hot he na, hamar naam ke aagey, u toh vapas lagaye de bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaaye ki hum hi hein- Amitabh Bachchan... haath toh jor liye he hum, Ab ka godwa jode padi ka??" (Oh Twitter brother? Now I have paid the money too... so that blue mark is there, right? Put it back brother, so that people know that I am the real Amitabh Bachchan... I am here with folded hands. Now, shall I fold my knees too?)."

After the blue tick was restored, he said in another tweet, Amitabh wrote, "T 4624 - ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage! Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (Grinning face with smiling eyes emoji) gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk ((T 4624 - Hey Musk brother! I thank you very much! The blue tick has been added in front of my name. What to say now brother! I want to sing a song! Do you want to listen? Listen then: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk)."

