Check out Nayanthara's best films ahead of her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Nayanthara makes her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in important roles. Nayanthara has been working in films since 2003 and has featured in more than 80 films across various languages including Tamil and Telugu. (Also read: Nayanthara makes Instagram debut, poses with her twins on Jailer score)

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together in Jawan.

Ahead of the release of her first Hindi film, here is a look at some of her films that showcase her talent:

Aramm

Directed by Gopi Nair, Aramm features Nayanthara as a district collector who fights for the cause of the villagers who suffer from scarcity of water in the region. When the film released in 2017, most reviews praised it for portraying the story of a powerful woman without making it about her being a victim, or an ally of a husband/boyfriend or a father/brother figure. The film also featured Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi.

Puthiya Niyamam

Nayanthara plays the lead role of a rape survivor in the film. Directed by AK Sajan, the movie traces the ups and downs of her journey from her rape, to suicide attempt and eventually, revenge. Puthiya Niyamam also got her a Filmfare award in the Best Actress – Malayalam category. Mammootty and Roshan Mathew also featured in the 2016 film. Nayanthara also bagged the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards award for best actor for the film.

Billa

Directed by Vishnuvardha, Billa was a remake of Rajinikanth's Billa - a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have been credited for the story along with Vishnuvardhan. Nayanthara played Sasha - on the lines of Zeenat Aman's Roma from Don.

Maya

Nayanthara plays a single mom in the 2015 horror thriller. The film released to mixed reviews but proved to be one of the top-grossing Tamil films that year. Nayanthara, however, was widely praised for her raw and natural acting in the film. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Maya also stars Aari Arujunan, Azmath Khan and Uday Mahesh. It was also remade in Kannada as Aake and featured Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara plays a deaf woman seeking revenge for her father's death in the 2015 film. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also featured Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiepan, and Raadhika Sarathkumar. Most critics described Naanum Rowdy Dhaan as a typical entertainer, but Nayanthara's work was widely appreciated.

Kolamavu Kokila

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Kolamaavu Kokila featured Nayanthara as a young woman caught in a drug racket. Yogi Babu, VJ Jacqueline, Saranya Ponvannan, R. S. Shivaji, and Charles Vinoth also featured in the film that released in 2018. The film received rave reviews, and Nayanthara was especially praised for her performance. Kolamavu Kokila was remade in Hindi as Good Luck Jerry and featured Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

