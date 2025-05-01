Chhaya Kadam faces forest department probe after saying she ate meat of protected animals like monitor lizard, porcupine

All We Imagine As Light actor Chhaya Kadam has come under scrutiny of the forest department after a Mumbai-based group, Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), complained about her allegedly consuming wildlife meat. A Free Press Journal report states that that the actor will be called in for an investigation soon. (Also Read: Chhaya Kadam reveals she was ‘disappointed’ on Jhund sets, recalls Amitabh Bachchan helped her: He’s still macho man…) Chhaya Kadam reportedly admitted in an interview that she consumed wild meat.

Chhaya Kadam to face forest department probe

Roshan Rathod, Divisional Forest Officer (Vigilance), confirmed to the publication that they have received a complaint, which was forwarded to the Chief Conservator of Forests to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) for inquiry. He also confirmed that Chhaya will be ‘called in for investigation soon’.

Rakesh Bhoir, the investigating officer in the case, told the publication, “We got in touch with Kadam over the phone, where she informed us that she is out of town for a professional trip and will return only after four days. She has informed her of she seeking a legal advice and appearing before us for the investigation.”

What happened

The report states that Chhaya admitted in a video interview to a radio channel to having allegedly consumed wildlife meat. Another officer, on the condition of anonymity, told the publication that poachers in the area will be tracked down based on the information she gave in the interview.

In their complaint, PAWS reportedly wrote that they came across an interview of Chhaya with Mirchi Marathi, in which ‘she claimed to have eaten meat of protected wildlife species such as mouse deer, rabbits, wild boar, monitor lizard, and porcupine.’ Because this sends a ‘wrong message to the public’ and is an offence under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the group requested that the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, also be applied and that legal action be taken against her and others involved.

Sunish Subramanian Kunju, Honorary Wildlife Warden and founder of OIPA, AMMA Care Foundation, and PAWS-Mumbai, who sent the letter, described it as ‘shocking’ to see a public figure openly admit to consuming meat from protected animals.