Chhaya Kadam reveals she was ‘disappointed’ on Jhund sets, recalls Amitabh Bachchan helped her: He’s still macho man…

Actor Chhaya Kadam spoke about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund and also shared an incident from the sets of the film. In an interview with Filmfare, Chhaya praised Amitabh's punctuality and her respect towards him. Chhaya also recalled her conversation with Amitabh about her mother, who is suffering from dementia. (Also Read | All We Imagine As Light's Chhaya Kadam recalls getting teased for film's team dancing on Cannes red carpet) Chhaya Kadam spoke about her Jhund co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Chhaya praises Amitabh's punctuality

Chhaya said, “It was so amazing working with Amit ji. He is so punctual. If the shoot was to start at 5 am he would be on set 15 minutes before only. However, I didn't get much of a chance to interact with him because of the respect I have for him in my heart. Once, we spoke briefly when I told him about my mother, who is suffering from dementia and does not recognise anything, including me. I told him she just remembers three people, Sai Baba, Balasaheb Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan.”

Chhaya calls Amitabh ‘macho man’

Recalling an incident, she added, “I did get one opportunity to interact with him on the sets when we were shooting for a scene and we had to sit on a bullock cart. I was very happy that I got a seat next to him but soon disappointed because someone called him to the front of the cart. After the shoot was over, I was trying to get off the cart and saw a hand appear to help me get down. It was Amit ji. For us he’s still the macho man he was in Don, we don’t realise that he is ageing too, which is sad.”

About Jhund

Jhund is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It is produced by T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films. The film also stars Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru and Ankush Gedam. It is written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

Chhaya's recent project

Chhaya recently celebrated her film All We Imagine As Light's win at the Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by Payal Kapadia, the film about two Mumbai nurses went on to bag the Grand Prix, the second highest honour at Cannes after the top prize, Palme d'Or. The film also starred Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha

The Malayalam-Hindi feature revolves around Prabha, a Mumbai nurse whose life is thrown in disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband. Anu, her roommate and colleague, is struggling to find a private spot in the bustling city to be with her boyfriend. Prabha's best friend, Parvati, a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers.