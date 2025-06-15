Chitrangda Singh calls Housefull 5 'family entertainer', says people don't like a few jokes: Every film can’t be Airlift

Chitrangda Singh opens up on Housefull 5 jokes

Calling it a "family entertainer", Chitrangda added that every film has its "own metre when it comes to humour". She said, “I do think Housefull 5 is a family entertainer. Yes, there are jokes and humour that people might not enjoy as much, but I feel every film has its own tone and metre of what the dialogues are and what the tone of the film is. This is that kind of film. Then there’s Hera Pheri, Golmaal and many more. Every film has its own metre when it comes to humour. If you go with your friends, you will have fun. Every family also has different dynamics. It is for you to go and find whether you like it or not. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion, I am not defending anything.”

Chitrangda on similarities between Housefull 5, Adam Sandler films

Talking about Adam Sandler films, she said that the jokes in Housefull 5 shouldn't be judged. She added, “Adam Sandler’s You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Pink Panther have a certain tone of humour. I don’t think it should be judged in the same manner. Every film can’t be an Airlift, and an Airlift can’t be a Housefull 5. There are different kinds of entertainment. I am not defending, but this is how I feel."

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

Reddit on Housefull 5 jokes

Recently, taking to Reddit, social media users talked about the film copying its scenes and jokes from diferent platforms, including the show Key & Peele. A person said, “I was so angry when I realised they just copied Key and Peele for half of their scenes. Sad part is, those were the only scenes where people laughed.” A comment read, “It's not the first time that Housefull series is copying from other language movies.”

As per Hindustan Times review, the film has “private-part jokes and innuendos” and “often, the jokes are a joke”.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is the fifth released in theatres on June 6. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, which began in 2010.