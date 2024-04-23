Chunky Panday prefers to stay at hotels than Shah Rukh Khan's homes during trips abroad for this reason

Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Panday are close friends in the industry. Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday is also friends with Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Chunky opened up about staying at a hotel over Shah Rukh's house during their vacations in London or Dubai. (Also read: Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Panday talking openly about Aditya Roy Kapur: 'She is free to do what she wants') Chunky Panday shared that he is very proud of Shah Rukh Khan.

What Chunky said

In the interview, Chunky said: "Yes, Bhavana [Panday, his wife] and others have all stayed in Shah Rukh’s house in London and Dubai. I have also stayed at his house a couple of times but of course, I like to stay at a hotel. I would love to stay in someone’s house, but I am messy and I know that they will throw me out of their house in two days. I have stayed at Shah Rukh’s house though. He has lovely houses. I am very proud of him.”

He further continued that he has turned into a miser. “I used to feel left out, nobody was talking about me. I was like, ‘Let's become kanjoos (miser), at least people will speak about me.’ In those days, everybody used to smoke cigarettes and everybody also wanted to quit cigarettes. So nobody brought them to the sets. But I didn’t want to leave it, so I took my own pack to the sets. And everybody used to take cigarettes from my pack. I realised five to six packets of my cigarettes used to finish every day. My kanjoosi started there,” he added.

More details

In the same interview, Chunky also reacted to daughter Ananya Panday talking openly about her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Chunky shared that her daughter is free to do what she wants and he is okay with that. Chunky shared that he was proud of her when she chose to do her first film at the age of 18 and did it all by herself. Ananya had marked her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place