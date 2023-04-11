As Aankhen clocks 30 years, Chunky Pandey reveals the casting for the film happened overnight

“It feels unbelievable,” exclaims Chunky Pandey as we tell him that his iconic film Aankhen has completed 30 years this month. The actor says that film gave a push to several people associated with it including him. “If Chunkey Pandey is every going to be remembered, Aankhen will be a big part of it,” he gushes. Chunky Pandey played the lead role in 1993’s Aankhen.

As fun and exciting the film was, Pandey shares shooting was equally adventurous. “Our producer Pahlaj Nilhalani called Anees (Bazmee), me, Govinda and David (Dhawan) to his home and said ‘listen, in one month, I am starting a film. I know Anees is writing it, David is directing it and two of you are acting. Apart from that, who all actors are available, get their dates and make a script. That’s how casting for Aankhen happened overnight,” he recounts.

He adds, “Pahlaj had in fact decided that he will release the film on that specific date (April 9). He was very sure that he wanted it.”

Pandey recalls that with Bazmee, Govinda and late Kader Khan and others on board, it was one hell of a ride. “I was told that everyone except you have a double role in the film and I said it was not fair. So, I was given a monkey(laughs). That monkey was paid more than me and Govinda,” reveals Pandey, adding, “He was a very expensive monkey from down south and used to fly with 6 assistants. He was a big star who would stay at hotel Sun and Sand. Crazy things used to happen to the set because of this fellow but he was equally loved by everyone.”

Besides the rib-tickling comedy scenes, the movie was also loved for the chemistry between Govinda and Pandey. On that, the actor shares how he and Partner co-star almost started their journeys together.

“He came in 1986 while I joined the industry in 1987. So the perception was always that we were rivals. But I have said it before that Govinda is the best actor in the world. He is so fluid and so fluent. He is an eye candy. Once you see him on screen, you will only watch him. You can’t see anyone else. Throughout, I was trying to match my steps to his because he is such a fabulous dancer,” he ends.