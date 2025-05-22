Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival CEO rejects fraud allegations; claims it's a ‘false, malicious narrative’

The organisers of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) have officially released a statement about the recent police case against them and allegations of fraud. In the statement, the Managing Director, Anil Mishra, and CEO Abhishek Mishra, consider these claims ‘unfounded’ and believe that they have stemmed from an attempt to cause ‘reputational damage’. The Mumbai police had filed a case against the organisers of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for fraud.

DPIFF CEO addresses fraud allegations, police case

In a statement, the DPIFF organisers claim the allegations caused ‘serious safety concerns for the team and invited guests’. The ceremony was originally scheduled for 20 February at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, but news broke earlier that month of the Mumbai police filing an FIR against the organisers. The MD and CEO claimed in a statement that ‘certain individuals attempted an extortion’ and to ‘disrupt the event’.

CEO Abhishek said in the statement, “Since its inception, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has stood as a proud torchbearer of India’s rich cinematic legacy, committed to celebrating artistic excellence. Recent challenges only strengthened our resolve. We upheld the truth with dignity and are grateful to the Indian judicial system for reaffirming it. To every artist, filmmaker, and cinephile, thank you for your unwavering support. We now look forward to an even bigger and brighter celebration of Indian cinema and the artists that make Indian cinema what it is.”

DPIFF also wrote on social media: “With resilience and responsibility, we move forward. A legacy can’t be shaken. A celebration can’t be stopped,” urging everyone not to fall for “false and malicious narratives.” They also claimed that “a formal clearance and clean antecedent is currently under process with the Bandra Police Station.” For the unversed, the awards given at DPIFF are different from the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award handed out by the President of India during the National Film Awards.

The case against DPIFF organisers

NDTV reported on 7 February that the Mumbai police filed an FIR against Anil, a former member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), his son Abhishek and wife Parvati, among others, for allegedly claiming the Centre’s support to hold the event.

They were also accused of deceiving various state governments, including the tourism departments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Maharashtra, and entities like Punjab National Bank, the State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Haldirams, Acer, Cinepolis, PVR Inox and Senco for sponsorship. The organisers have reportedly been charged under sections 318 (4) and 319 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

MD Anil has been accused of allegedly selling awards in the name of Dadasaheb Phalke to several actors whose films were commercially unsuccessful, according to police sources. He also reportedly cited the participation of prominent Bollywood actors, charging ₹2.5 lakh for a pass to permit two people and pass these awards as part of the National Film Awards. Sources also told the publication that money was collected under International Tourism Festival Private Limited, which has now been shut down.

Sameer Dixit, the Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi, who filed the complaint upon which action was taken against DPIFF organisers, said, “When we tried to dig up information on the film festival, we learnt that the organisers tried to make the event appear as though it was government-supported. They also used the Prime Minister's Office and the names of ministers as a reference to promote the event and mislead the people. They also said the festival seeks to promote the Incredible India tourism campaign.”