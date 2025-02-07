Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DPIFF founder, son booked for cheating

ByMegha Sood
Feb 07, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The Bandra police have booked Anil Mishra, founder and managing director of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), and his son, Abhishek Mishra, on cheating charges.

MUMBAI: The Bandra police have booked Anil Mishra, founder and managing director of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), and his son, Abhishek Mishra, on cheating charges.

DPIFF founder, son booked for cheating
DPIFF founder, son booked for cheating

The police registered an FIR against the father-son duo on February 5 under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint lodged by Sameer Dixit, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chitrapat Aghadi.

In his complaint, Dixit claimed that Mishra had sold awards to actors and directors under the name of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards. He further claimed that the “selling of awards” brought in great revenue for Mishra, and he began earning crores from the government and semi-government institutions in the name of sponsorship.

Dixit also told the police that the company, DPIFF, was not registered, and Mishra’s membership had also expired. The FIR also stated that an award show was slated to be held on February 20 at a Bandra-based five-star hotel under the banner of the closed company, International Tourism Festival Private Limited.

They had even obtained police permission for the award show, which, the Bandra police said, would be revoked now. “We are investigating the case,” said Sanjay Marathe, senior inspector of Bandra police station.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On