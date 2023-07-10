Indian-British actor Danny Sura finds it ironical that though he’s from Hindi-Punjabi background still the kind of characters he attracts are his mainly of foreign nationals. Danny Sura: Bollywood mein image break karna mushkil hai

“It has been over a decade now. I am trained in acting and fluent in Hindi, but many makers still cannot accept me as a regular Bollywood actor (Indian face). Just because I look a certain way I have been put in a certain bracket. However, now I have stopped thinking over it but still sometimes the thought of breaking the stereotypes does get prevalent,” says the Bose: Dead/Alive and 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 actor.

After completing his masters in psychology and business in Birmingham, Sura moved to India in 2011. “It was my love for performing arts that brought me here. Also, in Punjabi household it’s all about good food and Hindi films. I literally grew up watching them. After doing BBC series Hustle, I reached Mumbai to pursue acting further.”

On taking up similar characters, the Girl in the City 1 and Hindi Medium actor asserts, “Jab mei aya tha to mujhe bas acting karni thi. So whatever roles were coming to me from TV or films I was taking them without much realisation. It did hit me quite late that I was more than ready to experiment but Bollywood mein image break karna mushkil hai.”

After his last release IB-71, where he played an antagonist, Sura is looking forward to his international film Footprints on Water with Adil Hussain.

“This film of mine will be premiered at this year’s New York Indian Film Festival along with European premiere at UKAFF 2023. Also, I have just wrapped three OTT series for next year. With my wife actor Ahmareen Anjum (seen in RRR) we have been organising workshops for newcomers and helping them with work so they don’t get typecast like me (laughs),” concludes Sura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail