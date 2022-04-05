Dasvi song Ghani Trip: 'Chaudhary ji' Abhishek Bachchan shakes a leg with Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur in peppy song. Watch

A new song from Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi was released on Tuesday, just two days before the film starts streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. The song, titled Ghani Trip, showed Abhishek shaking a leg with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi is a social comedy that stars Abhishek Bachchan as a jat politician, who lands up in a jail where a cop played by Yami Gautam provokes him to clear his 10th exams, while his wife portrayed by Nimrat Kaur becomes an accidental Chief Minister. Also Read| Dasvi song Macha Macha Re: Abhishek Bachchan shows Haryanavi swag as he dances inside jail. Watch

Yami Gautam shared the new song on her Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "Chaudhary ji aap sabko dena chahte hai ek vishesh tip, baaki sab chodho listen to only Ghani trip! #GhaniTrip song out now! #Dasvi (Chaudhary ji wants to give you all a special tip, leave everything else and listen to only Ghani trip)."

The song's video starts with a compilation of scenes showing Abhishek's character Ganga Ram Chaudhary's status as a politician, while a voiceover plays in the background. In the voiceover, Yami's character Jyoti Deswal asks, "Chaudhary Sahab, kitna padhe ho aap (how qualified are you)?" after which Ganga Ram Chaudhary replies, "aathvi tak (till 8th standard)." Another voice asks, "Sarkaar kaise chalate the (how did you run the government then)," and Ganga Ram replies, "Marji se (with my will)."

A poster reading "Pesh hai Chaudhary ka swag (we present you Chaudhary's swag)" is shown on the screen before the song starts. Abhishek is seen in traditional attire with a pair of sunglasses, while Yami is in her police uniform. Nimrat is seen in a saree. The trio performs the hook step of the song together, while scenes from the film are shown in between.

The song is sung by Mellow D, Kirti Sagathia, and Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics are penned by Ashish Pandit. It is also composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Dasvi is a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, it is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant. It is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON