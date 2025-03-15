Deb Mukherjee passes away: Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn visit mourning son Ayan Mukerji, pay their final respects

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at 83 on Friday morning. He was often spotted by the paparazzi during the Durga Puja celebrations organized by Kajol and Rani Mukerji every year. On Saturday, Kiara Advani and Ajay Devgn arrived at Ayan's Mumbai residence to offer their final respects and be beside him. (Also read: Deb Mukherjee's funeral: Ranbir Kapoor turns pallbearer for best friend Ayan Mukerji's dad) Kiara Advani and Ajay Devgn arrived at Ayan Mukerji's residence.

Kiara arrives at Ayan's home

In a paparazzi video, Kiara Advani was seen getting out of her car and entering Ayan's home. The actor, who announced her pregnancy, a few days ago, wore an oversized white shirt and a pair of white trousers for the day.

Kiara is cast in Ayan's next film War 2. She will be paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film, which also stars Jr NTR On Friday, Hrithik was spotted arriving too. He arrived with a clutch on his left hand. He recently suffered a leg injury while rehearsing for an intense dance sequence in War 2.

Ajay Devgn arrives with son Yug

Ajay Devgn also arrived at Ayan's Mumbai home on Saturday afternoon. He was seen inside the car, along with his whole family, as they made their way through the main entrance. Ajay's son Yug was seen in the car too.

Kajol was spotted at Ayan's home on Friday. She was seen receiving a giant hug from Jaya Bachchan on Friday as the veteran actor arrived at the premises.

A respected figure in the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker. His funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and many more stars paid their final respects to Deb on Friday.