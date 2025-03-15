Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deb Mukherjee passes away: Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn visit mourning son Ayan Mukerji, pay their final respects

BySantanu Das
Mar 15, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at 83 due to health complications. Several Bollywood stars arrived to pay their final respects.

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at 83 on Friday morning. He was often spotted by the paparazzi during the Durga Puja celebrations organized by Kajol and Rani Mukerji every year. On Saturday, Kiara Advani and Ajay Devgn arrived at Ayan's Mumbai residence to offer their final respects and be beside him. (Also read: Deb Mukherjee's funeral: Ranbir Kapoor turns pallbearer for best friend Ayan Mukerji's dad)

Kiara Advani and Ajay Devgn arrived at Ayan Mukerji's residence.
Kiara Advani and Ajay Devgn arrived at Ayan Mukerji's residence.

Kiara arrives at Ayan's home

In a paparazzi video, Kiara Advani was seen getting out of her car and entering Ayan's home. The actor, who announced her pregnancy, a few days ago, wore an oversized white shirt and a pair of white trousers for the day.

Kiara is cast in Ayan's next film War 2. She will be paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film, which also stars Jr NTR On Friday, Hrithik was spotted arriving too. He arrived with a clutch on his left hand. He recently suffered a leg injury while rehearsing for an intense dance sequence in War 2.

Ajay Devgn arrives with son Yug

Ajay Devgn also arrived at Ayan's Mumbai home on Saturday afternoon. He was seen inside the car, along with his whole family, as they made their way through the main entrance. Ajay's son Yug was seen in the car too.

Kajol was spotted at Ayan's home on Friday. She was seen receiving a giant hug from Jaya Bachchan on Friday as the veteran actor arrived at the premises.

A respected figure in the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker. His funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and many more stars paid their final respects to Deb on Friday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On