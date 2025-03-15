After uncle Deb Mukherjee's death, Kajol talks about learning to live with grief: ‘Price you pay for having loved'

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on Thursday (March 13) after battling age-related health issues. Kajol has now penned an emotional note reflecting on grief following her uncle's demise. Kajol shares an emotional note on grief after uncle Deb Mukherjee's demise.

Kajol pens note after Deb Mukherjee's demise

On Saturday, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note about how grief never truly fades. This comes after the sudden passing of her uncle, Deb Mukherjee. The post read, "Grief is the price we pay for having loved deeply. It never goes away. We just learn to live with it." Kajol shared a close bond with her uncle, and he was often spotted attending the Durga Puja events organised by Rani and Kajol.

Deb passed away at 83 on Friday morning due to age-related health complications, his spokesperson confirmed to Zoom. His funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Ranbir Kapoor, a close friend of Ayan, cut short his Alibaug vacation to be by his side. He also took part in the final rites, serving as a pallbearer and carrying Deb Mukherjee’s body on his shoulders. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, and more, arrived at the filmmaker's house to pay their last respects.

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol was last seen in the movie Do Patti, which also starred Kriti Sanon in a dual role alongside Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. The film was released on Netflix and received a positive response from the audience. She will next be seen in the horror film Maa.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Helmed by Vishal and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

Apart from this, she also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial Maharagni – Queen of Queens in the pipeline, where she will be seen in an action-packed avatar.