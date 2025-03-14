Jaya Bachchan gives a long hug to Kajol as she arrives to pay final respects to Deb Mukherjee. Watch

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at 83 on Friday morning. He was often spotted by the paparazzi during the Durga Puja celebrations organized by Kajol and Rani Mukerji every year. On Friday, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived to pay her final respects. She met Kajol at the entrance and the two shared a long hug. (Also read: Deb Mukherjee funeral: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol pay final respects to Ayan Mukerji's father) Kajol arrived to greet Jaya Bachchan as she arrived to pay her final respects.

Jaya hugs Kajol

Jaya Bachchan arrived at Ayan Mukerji's residence on Friday afternoon in her car. Kajol arrived right at the same moment when Jaya got out of her car. The two shared a long hug, with Jaya consoling the actor during the tough time. Both Jaya and Kajol were then seen interacting with each other and then going inside the premises along with several other close friends and family members.

Celebrities pay their final respects

Several celebrities at Ayan's home to pay their final respects to Deb Mukherjee. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is close friend of Ayan, was spotted outside his home with sister Shaheen Bhatt. She returned from her Alibaug vacation with husband Ranbir Kapoor to be by his side. Both Ranbir and Alia acted in Ayan's Brahmastra Part 1. Ranbir and Ayan are close friends, having also worked in Wake Up Sid, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

A respected figure in the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker. His funeral will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Several members of his extended family, including Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra, are expected to attend.

