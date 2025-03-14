Deb Mukherjee funeral: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol pay final respects to Ayan Mukerji's father

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at 83 on Friday morning. Several celebrities headed to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor cut her birthday holiday short, return to Mumbai for Ayan Mukerji's dad Deb Mukerjee's funeral) Alia Bhatt arrives at Ayan Mukerji's home for his father's funeral.

Celebs pay last respects to Deb Mukherjee

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is close friend of Ayan, visited his home with sister Shaheen Bhatt. She promptly returned from Alibaug on Friday morning, where she was holidaying with husband Ranbir Kapoor. He is also back in the city to be by Ayan's side.

Also spotted at the house were Kajol and her son Yug. Kajol is Deb's niece. Actor Jaya Bachchan was also known to him and she, too, was seen at the house.

Deb was seen on almost every Durga Puja at Kajol and Rani Mukerji's pandal, exchanging smiles with guests and participating in the ritual with his relatives.

Who was Deb Mukherjee

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at 83 on Friday morning due to age-related health complications, his spokesperson confirmed to Zoom. A respected figure in the Samarth-Mukherjee family, he was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker.

His funeral will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Several members of his extended family, including Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra, are expected to attend. Ayan Mukerji’s close friends, such as Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, may also be present to pay their respects.