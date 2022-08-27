Deepak Agrawal: Due to pandemic, it’s like starting afresh after a decade’

For Deepak Agrawal, a popular music composer who hails from bangle-town Firozabad, the pandemic phase has been tough. Despite giving music to several movies even as several of his projects are awaiting release, he feels like he’s starting afresh now.

“I moved to Mumbai in 2009 and have been working ever since. But even after spending many years in the industry, it feels like I’m a newcomer. Due to the pandemic, things have gone so much haywire that it’s like starting from scratch,” says the Khel Toh Ab Shuru Hua Hai composer.

Agrawal has worked with singers such as Javed Ali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, KK and Shahid Mallya. His first project Zindagi 50:50 as a lyricist was with the legendary Bappi Lahiri.

“I have recorded music for four films that are awaiting release. I have also recorded and composed for five private numbers, whose videos too have been shot. In private space, I have worked with Avik Chatterjee, Anweshaa, Altamas Faridi and Harmaan Nazim,” Agrawal, who recently worked on film Black Market, says.

He is hopeful of better prospects once the films hit the big screens or the OTT space. “I have composed for Katha starring Maniesh Paul, Welcome to Bajrangpur, which has actors like Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Mishra and Shreyas Talpade and Hawayein,” he says.