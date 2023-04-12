Deepak Dobriyal says he was called ‘patla sa actor’ before Omkara: People did not respect me

Actor Deepak Dobriyal has recalled the time before featuring in Omkara (2006), when casting people would call him a ‘skinny actor’. In a new interview, Deepak also talked about his speech after winning an award for the film, when he had said that he received 'something after facing gaali (verbal abuse)'. (Also Read | Deepak Dobriyal shares all the movie posters he was snubbed from, reminds fans he was a part of Omkara, Hindi Medium too) Saif Ali Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in a still from Omkara.

Omkara is a crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak talked about his speech at the Filmfare Awards. He said, "Bahut se log tab respect se baat nahin karte the (A lot of people didn't talk with respect then). The casting people and coordinators would address me as ‘yeh patla sa actor hai (this thin actor)’ or ‘skinny actor’. But my performance in Omkara silenced them all and they began treating me with dignity. Now, the scenario is much better."

Talking about Omkara, Deepak said, "It ended my struggle. I didn’t have to go for auditions after Omkara. Producer ya director direct bulate the (would call me). Before Omkara, I used to tell struggling actors that ‘It’s just a matter of time. Work on your craft. Improve your art daily... However, no one used to take me seriously then as I was also a struggler. After Omkara, I won a Filmfare and then they took my words seriously."

Deepak was recently seen in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa which released in cinema halls on March 30. Directed by Ajay, the film also stars Tabu, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. It is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Deepak is all set to make his OTT debut with a new web series titled Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the project will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, and Udit Arora.

