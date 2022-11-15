Deepika Padukone gets a surprise from Ranveer Singh at her office on their wedding anniversary. Here's what he did

Actor Ranveer Singh sprung a surprise on his wife-actor Deepika Padukone at her workplace as the couple clocked fours years of their wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh revealed that as Deepika had to work on the occasion, he decided to surprise her. Ranveer also posted a picture, clicked from behind, of Deepika working along with her team inside the office.

In the photo, Deepika sat on a chair looking at a laptop as many people stood around her. Tagging Deepika, Ranveer also drew an arrow pointing at her. In the photo, Deepika wore a white outfit and tied her hair up in a bun.

Ranveer wrote along with the picture, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office..." He also added, "Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen...."

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later, they also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Fans will see Deepika in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. She will be also seen in The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in Proiect-K along with Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar's next Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

