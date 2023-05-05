Deepika Padukone goes for all-white look as she travels with dad Prakash Padukone, fans praise her for dressing right

Deepika Padukone was at her comfiest best in a white co-ord set as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. She was travelling with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. The two were seen arriving at the airport Thursday morning to catch a flight. Also read: Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone is in love with Maldives; posts pics of dreamy beach holiday: 'My happy place' Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Deepika was beaming with joy as she travelled with her dad and smiled wide while posing for the photographers. She had paired her white co-ord set with matching sneakers and dark shades. She also wished the photographers ‘good morning’ when they greeted her at the airport. A paparazzo account shared a video of Deepika on Instagram.

A fan commented on the video, “Sooooo refreshing #deepikapadukone… divinely charismatic.” Another wrote, “Her smile though”. A fan wrote in Hindi, “garmio ke liye uchit kapde dheele dhaale (right clothes for the summer - loose and comfortable).”

Deepika is currently working on her next, Fighter. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, Pathaan. The film will have Deepika opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time and also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. It will release in theatres on January 25 next year. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Last month, Deepika was on a break and went on a solo trip to Bhutan. After some of her holiday pictures surfaced on the internet, the actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She shared a solo picture in which she was seen resting in a forest while hiking. She went on to share glimpses of the forest, religious places, rivers, bridges, local cuisines and a picture of herself with a few kids.

It was revealed Deepika was in Bhutan when a few pictures and videos from her trip made their way to the fanpages.On Instagram, the official page of YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of the actor with the staff. "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, Your Cafe, Bhutan. It's been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul," the team captioned the post.

