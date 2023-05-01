Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone is in love with Maldives; posts pics of dreamy beach holiday: 'My happy place'

Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha Padukone, who is a professional golfer, has been dropping beautiful photos of herself from Maldives. On Monday, Anisha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'happy place' as she posed in water at a luxurious resort in Maldives. She wore dark sunglasses with her white and black swimsuit and flashed a big smile in the candid photo. Also read: Ranveer Singh reveals what he and sister-in-law Anisha Padukone 'fight' over Anisha Padukone shared many photos from her Maldives vacation.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anisha Padukone wrote in her caption, "My happy place (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)." A fan commented on her post, "Loving your influencer era." Another one wrote, "Water baby."

A day earlier, Anisha was on a yacht. Wearing a white dress with black sunglasses, she posed for a solo picture with blue waters in the background. In her caption, she wrote, "Seas the day." She had also posed with a drink in hand in another photo taken near the beach. Along with it she wrote, "Capitalising on golden hour." She had shared another photo of her walking near lush trees inside the resort's property.

Recently, Anisha had also shared a glimpse inside her snorkeling session, in which she was seen smiling for the camera as she posed in water. In her caption, she had written, "What I love about snorkeling is that it’s meditative in some ways. Initially I’m always a bit nervous before jumping into the water. But soon enough, the forced focus on breathing helps me stay calm. The slowness of the marine life below leaves me fascinated every time. It’s almost like life in slow motion. A world of its own." A comment on her post read, "Looks absolutely amazing; glad you are having fun." Actor Huma Qureshi also commented, "Hmmmm… jealous."

Last month, Anisha had joined Deepika on a holiday in Bhutan. In March, during her Los Angeles trip, Deepika was also accompanied by her sister. Deepika had attended the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter. Sharing a photo of herself in which she was seen posing next to a large Oscar statuette, Anisha had written on Instagram at the time, “Such an overwhelming experience to be a part of something so magical. That too this year! So proud of everyone representing India and massive congratulations to all the winners.”

