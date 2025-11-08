Deepika Padukone recalls being mocked for her voice and accent, now becoming voice of Meta AI: ‘I continue to own it’

Deepika Padukone is one of the most recognisable faces in the industry, having established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood over the last decade. The actor stepped into the world of artificial intelligence, becoming the new voice of Meta AI across multiple countries. (Also read: Deepika Padukone shares if she pays a price for asking what she believes is fair: ‘Always fought my battles silently’) Deepika Padukone shared that she is excited about the new possibilities of AI.

The actor talked about the collaboration at CNBC's Global Leadership Summit, describing it as an exciting new venture while recalling how she was once ‘mocked’ for the same voice when she joined the film industry.

What Deepika shared

At the event, Deepika shared, “I am someone whose voice was sort of mocked when I came into the industry and now suddenly I am the voice of Meta AI- strange! And my accent, but I continue to own it. I think that's probably how and why it happened.”

She went on to add what she thinks of AI and shared, “I am so excited about the possibilities, the only thing I believe it cannot replace is human emotion. I think that is the only place where AI will not be allowed or will not be able to match up. Barring human emotion and how an actor would emote, because you can't infuse soul into AI.”

About Deepika's career

Deepika made her acting debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Farah Khan, the film was released in 2007.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, among others. It was released in theatres last year. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan on his next film, King. She will also star in director Atlee's next, alongside Allu Arjun.