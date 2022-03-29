Deepika Padukone stuns at awards night in shimmery saree, poses with Ranveer Singh. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone shared pictures as she got ready to receive the TIME 100 Impact Awards honour. Taking to Instagram Stories, Deepika also spoke about being nervous ahead of the event. The actor, after receiving the award, expressed her gratitude. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone reacts after getting a mention in Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi trailer. Check out what she said)

In one of her Instagram Stories, Deepika was seen getting her makeup done as she sat in a robe. After getting ready she also posed for a photo in her outfit for the event. For the occasion, Deepika opted for a shimmery silver saree, with a matching sleeveless blouse, and tied her hair in a bun. She also added a silver neckpiece and earrings to complete her look.

The actor also shared a clip as she sat in her car before leaving for the event. When a person asked her how she was feeling, she said smiling, "I'm nervous." Laughing, Deepika continued, "I don't know why. I've written some stuff (she showed a piece of paper). I hope it's meaningful."

Deepika said, "But yes I'm nervous. You can see on my face no? But I'm gonna try and have fun. I want to have fun." She added #time100impactawards and tagged Time in her Instagram Stories.

Deepika shared pictures and clips.

Later, when a person asked how it was different for her as it was her second time at the Time awards, she said, "A lot more work." She continued, "Couple of years, lot more work. And a little more confidence maybe."

After receiving the award, Deepika posed with it in front of a lit sign that read 'Time 100' and wrote "Gratitude". Sharing a video, posted by Time, she said, "So that's a wrap for tonight. Amazing evening. Great food great conversation. Incredible people. And see you guy soon."

Deepika also posed with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh at the event. He opted for a maroon sherwani, shoes, and dark glasses.

Earlier on Monday, Deepika had shared pictures on Instagram of her being honoured with the Time award. She wrote, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time."

Recently, Deepika had travelled to Spain for the shooting of Pathaan with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features John Abraham. It will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON