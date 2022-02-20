Deepika Padukone reveals how her and Katrina Kaif's early days in Bollywood were different from new batch of actors

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her film Gehraiyaan. In a new interview, Deepika has said that she and Katrina Kaif entered the industry when they didn't have a PR agent or manager.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's film Om Shanti Om in 2007, while actor Katrina Kaif's first film was Boom, which was released in 2003.

In an interview with NDTV, Deepika described how she and Katrina made their debuts at a time when both of them didn't had any managers and how they learned from their mistakes along the way.

She said, “When I started, I didn't have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn't have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture."

Deepika added, “Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that's incredible,’ we didn't have any of that. We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are.”

Deepika's film Gehraiyaan was released on Amazon Prime on February 11. The Shakun Batra directorial also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film has received mix-response from the viewers. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which also stars her husband Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

