Deepika Padukone says Piku is her most favourite character: 'I am at that stage...'

Actor Deepika Padukone said during a recent interaction that of all the characters she has played in her 15-year-long acting career, her role in Shoojit Sircar's Piku holds a special place in her heart. She has said that at this point in her life, she relates to the character the most. Also Read: Deepika Padukone says she puts up a brave front for her parents even now when they visit her

Deepika played the character of a strong-headed ambitious woman Piku Banerjee in the 2015 slice-of-life drama. The film had Amitabh Bachchan in the role of her father, and the late Irrfan Khan as their driver.

During an event in Mumbai, Deepika said, “There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku that is very special. And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations. The stage of life that I am at now, that seem to be my most favourite (character)."

“I was aware of the fact that I will be opposite these two incredible people (actors Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan) but what makes for great collaboration is when you are not competing with your co-stars and you are really genuinely invested in telling a good story and that’s what we are there to do. I don’t think Irrfan was trying to be one up on Mr Bachchan or he was trying to be one up on anyone. It was a beautiful collaborative process and we were invested in giving our best,” she added.

Deepika is currently working on Project K, opposite Prabhas. She has wrapped up the shoot for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, in which she stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also signed Siddharth's Fighter, her first project with Hrithik Roshan.

