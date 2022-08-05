Deepika Padukone says she puts up a brave front for her parents even now when they visit her

Deepika Padukone attended an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor looked stunning in a sheer black saree and heels. She once again opened up about her battle with depression some years ago and how she would always put up a brave front for her parents who would visit her in Mumbai. She also added that even now, she does the same. Also read: Deepika Padukone kisses sister Anisha Padukone as they step out for dinner in Mumbai, fan says there's no other like her

Deepika is founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India, especially depression. The actor was in depression some years ago before her mother advised her to seek professional help.

Talking about what she went through while suffering from depression, Deepika said, "I would break down for no apparent reason. There were days when I wouldn't want to wake up, I would just sleep because sleep was an escape. I was suicidal at times."

Opening up about she used to behave normal in front of her parents, she also said, "My parents live in Bangalore so every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything's okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine."

Deepika now lives with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. They tied the knot in 2018 and have worked together in quite a few films. The two were last seen together as Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia in sports drama, 83.

Deepika is currently working on Project K, opposite Prabhas. She has already shot for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which brings back her hit pairing with Shah Rukh Khan all over again. She has also signed Siddharth's Fighter, which will mark her maiden project with Hrithik Roshan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON