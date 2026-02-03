Delhi HC orders Rajpal Yadav to surrender in a series of cheque bounce cases

Actor Rajpal Yadav has landed in trouble over the payment of settlement amounts in a cheque-bounce case. As per the latest update on news agency ANI, the Delhi High Court has directed Rajpal Naurang Yadav to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by February 4. He was directed to withdraw the leniency earlier extended to him in a series of cheque dishonour cases. Actor Rajpal Yadav has been directed by the Delhi High Court to surrender.

What is the case about? The Delhi High Court stated that the actor had repeatedly violated undertakings regarding the payment of settlement amounts, leaving no justification for continuing the suspension of his sentence. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the Court had shown considerable indulgence to the petitioner over an extended period, solely on the basis of assurances that the dispute would be settled amicably and payments would be made to the complainant company.

Repeated delays, no payments It further noted that the sentence awarded by the trial court had been suspended as far back as June 2024 to facilitate the settlement. However, the commitments recorded in successive orders were not honoured.

The Court noted that despite clear timelines being set on multiple occasions, the petitioner failed to make payments amounting to several crores of rupees. Even partial payments promised through demand drafts and instalment schedules were not deposited within the stipulated time.

Moreover, the Court rejected explanations citing technical or typographical errors in demand drafts, observing that such reasons did not inspire confidence, particularly in light of the consistent pattern of default. No application was moved seeking clarification or rectification, and the Court was repeatedly informed of preparedness to pay, only for fresh adjournments to be sought without compliance.

The limited time granted to the actor for surrender was only in the interest of justice and on the submission that the actor was engaged in professional work in Mumbai. The matter was listed on February 5, 2026, for reporting compliance by the concerned Jail Superintendent.