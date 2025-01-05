Deva teaser: Shahid Kapoor dances his way to adrenaline-fueled cop avatar. Watch

The wait is finally over! The teaser for the highly anticipated film Deva, Shahid Kapoor, has been unveiled. And it teases an adrenaline-fueled experience, complete with heart-stopping stunts, high-octane chases, and electrifying dance sequences. Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Deva preponed, will now release in theatres on this date Deva also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist.

Deva teaser out

On Sunday, the makers of the film released the teaser showing Shahid Kapoor dancing his way to a rebellious mood. “D day is here. Machana chalu,” Shahid wrote while sharing the teaser on social media.

The teaser of Deva has unleashed a whirlwind of excitement, packed with heart-pumping action sequences. The clip shows Shahid embodying the titular character with unbridled intensity, delivering a combination of impressive skills, electrifying dance moves, and a commanding on-screen presence. It shows Shahid dancing to an intense track, with some footage showing him in a cop avatar, fighting the bad guys.

Judging by the teaser, Shahid’s portrayal of his character promises to be a thrilling ride, complete with mesmerising dance moves that will leave audiences spellbound. The teaser comes with high-octane car chases, explosive hand-to-hand combat sequences, and stunts that would keep viewers perched on the edge of their seats.

Interestingly, the film's makers appear to have paid a nod to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, drawing inspiration from his iconic ‘angry young man’ persona, through Shahid's character.

Fans react

The teaser has left social media users utterly mesmerised and eagerly anticipating more. “This is called collaboration. Director from south and a badass actor from the north. Showing them in the way they always deserved to be shown. Shahid's intensity with Roshan Andrew's direction. I'm seated for this one,” one user wrote.

Another user shared, “@shahidkapoor unleashes his massy avatar”, with one writing, “Absolute Madness”.

“It gives a glimpse into the crazy and chaotic world of #Deva, packed with high-octane action, Mad-Mad dance sequences, and a gripping chase sequence, leaving us thrilled and curious,” shared one, with another comment reading, “#ShahidKapoor is set to break new ground with Deva. The Shahid Kapoor is not simply acting,he is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded."

“Charm+ Aura + Acting Range = Shahid Kapoor He is backk,” shared one,

About the film

Shahid's Deva was earlier slated to release on February 14. However, it will now be released on January 31. The film marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the film, Shahid will be seen in the role of a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a journalist.

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pavail Gulati. The action-packed film is produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.