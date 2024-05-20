Dharmendra gets annoyed with media after casting vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Dharmendra was among the many Bollywood celebrities who exercised their democratic rights on May 20. The veteran came to cast his vote in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai. During a recent interaction with the media, Dharmendra became annoyed when the paparazzi kept insisting that he convey a message to young voters. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cast votes in Mumbai; twin in kurtas. Watch) Dharmendra recently got annoyed with the paparazzi after casting his vote in Mumbai.

Dharmendra appeals fans to become good citizens

Dharmendra was accompanied by a few people who assisted him in entering the polling booth in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he showed his inked finger to the cameras. The veteran actor had a brief interaction with the media before getting inside his car. While Dharmendra kept on saying that everyone should become a good citizen, he lost his cool while interacting with the paparazzi. He said, “Acche shehri bano, desh bhakt bano, maa baap see pyaar karo… aap ko malum hai jo mujhse kehelwana chahte hai (Be a good citizen, love your parents, you already know this… still trying to put words in my mouth).”

Dharmendra's political and Bollywood career

Dharmendra served as a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the Bharatiya Janata Party, representing Bikaner in Rajasthan from 2004 to 2009. He recently appeared in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, and others. His most recent film is Amit Joshi's science-fiction romantic-comedy Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. His sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also delivered box office blockbusters in 2023 with Animal and Gadar 2, respectively. The father-son trio has featured together in four films, namely - Apne, Yama Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Dharmendra's upcoming project

Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghvan's Ikkis, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda and Ekavali Khanna.