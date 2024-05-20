 Dharmendra gets annoyed with media after casting vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dharmendra gets annoyed with media after casting vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

ByAnurag Bohra
May 20, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Bollywood artists were spotted at the polling booths exercising their right to vote on May 20. Dharmendra also cast his vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Dharmendra was among the many Bollywood celebrities who exercised their democratic rights on May 20. The veteran came to cast his vote in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai. During a recent interaction with the media, Dharmendra became annoyed when the paparazzi kept insisting that he convey a message to young voters. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cast votes in Mumbai; twin in kurtas. Watch)

Dharmendra recently got annoyed with the paparazzi after casting his vote in Mumbai.
Dharmendra recently got annoyed with the paparazzi after casting his vote in Mumbai.

Dharmendra appeals fans to become good citizens

Dharmendra was accompanied by a few people who assisted him in entering the polling booth in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he showed his inked finger to the cameras. The veteran actor had a brief interaction with the media before getting inside his car. While Dharmendra kept on saying that everyone should become a good citizen, he lost his cool while interacting with the paparazzi. He said, “Acche shehri bano, desh bhakt bano, maa baap see pyaar karo… aap ko malum hai jo mujhse kehelwana chahte hai (Be a good citizen, love your parents, you already know this… still trying to put words in my mouth).”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Dharmendra's political and Bollywood career

Dharmendra served as a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the Bharatiya Janata Party, representing Bikaner in Rajasthan from 2004 to 2009. He recently appeared in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, and others. His most recent film is Amit Joshi's science-fiction romantic-comedy Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. His sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also delivered box office blockbusters in 2023 with Animal and Gadar 2, respectively. The father-son trio has featured together in four films, namely - Apne, Yama Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Dharmendra's upcoming project

Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghvan's Ikkis, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda and Ekavali Khanna.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra gets annoyed with media after casting vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On