Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Heartbroken Dharmendra calls Dilip Kumar's 4th death anniversary a 'manhoos din'; Saira Banu hails him as ‘entire era’

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Dharmendra said that he is unable to accept the death of Dilip Kumar, and still. thinks that he is close to him. Check out his note here.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Saira Banu remembered Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, they shared pictures and penned notes for Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra shared a black and white closeup photo in which he held Dilip's hand.

Dharmendra and Saira Banu remembered Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary.
Dharmendra and Saira Banu remembered Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary.

Dharmendra gets emotional on Dilip Kumar's death anniversary

Dharmendra wrote, "Aaj ka din kitna ghamnak aur manhoos din hai …… aaj ke din, mere bahot hi pyaare bhai, aap sab ke chaheteye adakar, film industry ke khuda, ek nek aur mahaan insaan …..Dalip saheb….. hamein hamesha hameesha ke liye chhod kar chalee gaye. Ye sadma bardaasht tou na hoga tasali de leeta hoon woh kahin Aas paas hain (It is such a sad and unlucky day today. On this day, my dear brother, your loving artist, God of the film industry, an honest and great person, Dilip sir, left us forever. I can bear this shock, but I make myself understand that he is near me)."

Saira banu remembers her late husband

Saira remembered her late husband, calling him an "inspiration for six generations of actors and the guiding star for those yet to come". "The dearth of Sahib could never go. and yet, am still with him. One in thought, in mind, in life. In this lifetime, and in the next, my soul has learnt to walk beside him even in his absence. Each year, this day finds me cradling Sahib's memories like delicate blossoms," a party of her note read. Saira called Dilip "an entire era".

"Behind the icon, though, was a tender, charming, witty man. There was one evening I remember clearly our home filled with the strains of classical music, the darbar in full flow Sahib quietly slipped away, craving a moment of rest...He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen," the 80-year-old actor concluded.

Dilip died on July 7, 2021, at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness, aged 98.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Heartbroken Dharmendra calls Dilip Kumar's 4th death anniversary a 'manhoos din'; Saira Banu hails him as ‘entire era’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On