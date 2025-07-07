Heartbroken Dharmendra calls Dilip Kumar's 4th death anniversary a 'manhoos din'; Saira Banu hails him as ‘entire era’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Saira Banu remembered Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, they shared pictures and penned notes for Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra shared a black and white closeup photo in which he held Dilip's hand. Dharmendra and Saira Banu remembered Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary.

Dharmendra gets emotional on Dilip Kumar's death anniversary

Dharmendra wrote, "Aaj ka din kitna ghamnak aur manhoos din hai …… aaj ke din, mere bahot hi pyaare bhai, aap sab ke chaheteye adakar, film industry ke khuda, ek nek aur mahaan insaan …..Dalip saheb….. hamein hamesha hameesha ke liye chhod kar chalee gaye. Ye sadma bardaasht tou na hoga tasali de leeta hoon woh kahin Aas paas hain (It is such a sad and unlucky day today. On this day, my dear brother, your loving artist, God of the film industry, an honest and great person, Dilip sir, left us forever. I can bear this shock, but I make myself understand that he is near me)."

Saira banu remembers her late husband

Saira remembered her late husband, calling him an "inspiration for six generations of actors and the guiding star for those yet to come". "The dearth of Sahib could never go. and yet, am still with him. One in thought, in mind, in life. In this lifetime, and in the next, my soul has learnt to walk beside him even in his absence. Each year, this day finds me cradling Sahib's memories like delicate blossoms," a party of her note read. Saira called Dilip "an entire era".

"Behind the icon, though, was a tender, charming, witty man. There was one evening I remember clearly our home filled with the strains of classical music, the darbar in full flow Sahib quietly slipped away, craving a moment of rest...He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen," the 80-year-old actor concluded.

Dilip died on July 7, 2021, at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness, aged 98.