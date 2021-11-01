Dharmendra smiles wide on Himachal holiday with 'darling son' Sunny Deol, fans call it 'utterly adorable'

Actor Sunny Deol and his father, Dharmendra are currently exploring the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. In the latest video shared by Sunny on Instagram, the duo can be seen sitting at a camp site which is set 9000 feet above sea level.

In the video, Dharmendra is seen smiling at the camera with ‘darling son’ Sunny. Dharmendra says, “Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes,” Sunny captioned the video, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson.”

Earlier, Sunny shared a video, in which he was seen playing in the snow with his mother Prakash Kaur. “Hum jitne bhi bade ho jayein inke liye to hum bachche hi rahenge. Mata pita ka pyar hi ek anmol aur saccha pyaar hai, inki kadra karein. Yeh lamha meri yadgar lamhon me se ek hai jaha maine apne maa ke saath apne bachpan ko fir se mehsoos kiya. (No matter how old we get, we remain kids for our parents. Parents love is the only true and priceless love, respect it. This is one of my most memorable memories where I got to relive my childhood with my mom.) #parentslove #mothersonlove #vacationvibes,” the actor wrote.

Previously, Dharmendra also shared a video from the Atal Tunnel and said, “Friends, here we shot many films on snow peaks. Today, I am extremely happy to see this 9 and a half kilometres Atal tunnel. Thumbs up. It is not less than any wonder. I salute everyone who participated in the construction of this beauty of Himachal. A lovely visit after 20 years.”

Sunny is all set to reunite with his Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma and co-star Ameesha Patel for the film’s sequel, Gadar 2. Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Ali Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be directed by Karan Johar.