Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings storm past ₹100 crore worldwide; Ranveer Singh film breaks Pathaan, RRR records in US
Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings have been breakneck, selling over a million tickets for the first day and preview shows in India alone.
With just three days left until the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, ticket advance bookings have picked up pace. The film’s previews opened alongside the trailer launch on March 6, but the wider advance booking for the opening weekend began only this weekend. So far, pre-sales have been breakneck, shattering new records every single day.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update
Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is releasing in theatres on March 19 with paid preview shows scheduled for the evening of March 18. The sequel now has the biggest premiere for an Indian film, having grossed ₹32.44 crore from preview shows domestically. The previous record was held by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which earned ₹25 crore on its premiere last year. Dhurandhar 2 may cross ₹40 crore by Wednesday.
The advance bookings for the regular shows, starting Thursday, began on Saturday. The film has already earned ₹14.66 crore gross in pre-sales for its opening day. The film has sold close to 10 lakh tickets for the two days alone. As per trade insiders, Dhurandhar 2’s overall domestic advance booking for the entire opening weekend is in excess of ₹60 crore already.
Overseas, too, Dhurandhar 2 is on a rampage. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has become the first Indian film to cross the $5-million mark in pre-sales in North America, beating the likes of Pathaan, RRR, and Baahubali 2, all of which earned over $4 million in the territory. Around the world, Dhurandhar 2 has earned over $6 million in advance bookings. This takes the film’s worldwide advance booking gross to a monumental ₹120 crore. With over two days to go for the release, the figure could easily cross ₹150 crore and even threaten ₹200 crore. Add spot booking to this, and Dhurandhar 2 starts to look like an unstoppable force, the kind Indian cinema has not seen since the days of Baahubali.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in part 1, is expected to appear in a cameo. The spy thriller is slated to release on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres over three months after its December release. Trade insiders are betting that the sequel may just cross ₹2000 crore worldwide and dethrone Dangal from the top spot it has occupied for almost a decade.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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