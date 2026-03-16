Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings storm past ₹100 crore worldwide; Ranveer Singh film breaks Pathaan, RRR records in US

With just three days left until the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, ticket advance bookings have picked up pace. The film’s previews opened alongside the trailer launch on March 6, but the wider advance booking for the opening weekend began only this weekend. So far, pre-sales have been breakneck, shattering new records every single day. Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is releasing in theatres on March 19 with paid preview shows scheduled for the evening of March 18. The sequel now has the biggest premiere for an Indian film, having grossed ₹32.44 crore from preview shows domestically. The previous record was held by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which earned ₹25 crore on its premiere last year. Dhurandhar 2 may cross ₹40 crore by Wednesday.

The advance bookings for the regular shows, starting Thursday, began on Saturday. The film has already earned ₹14.66 crore gross in pre-sales for its opening day. The film has sold close to 10 lakh tickets for the two days alone. As per trade insiders, Dhurandhar 2’s overall domestic advance booking for the entire opening weekend is in excess of ₹60 crore already.

Overseas, too, Dhurandhar 2 is on a rampage. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has become the first Indian film to cross the $5-million mark in pre-sales in North America, beating the likes of Pathaan, RRR, and Baahubali 2, all of which earned over $4 million in the territory. Around the world, Dhurandhar 2 has earned over $6 million in advance bookings. This takes the film’s worldwide advance booking gross to a monumental ₹120 crore. With over two days to go for the release, the figure could easily cross ₹150 crore and even threaten ₹200 crore. Add spot booking to this, and Dhurandhar 2 starts to look like an unstoppable force, the kind Indian cinema has not seen since the days of Baahubali.