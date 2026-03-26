Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella calls Shobhaa De's criticism of his Bharat Mata ki Jai chant ‘outrageous’
After Arjun Rampal ended his speech at an awards show by saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,
Actor Arjun Rampal is garnering praise for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. He plays Major Iqbal, a ruthless and calculating ISI officer in the spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. At HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards held a few days ago, Arjun spoke about his experience working on the film during his acceptance speech and ended by saying, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’
What Gabriella said
Writer Shobhaa De criticised this in her latest column in The Print, titled, ‘Why Arjun Rampal saying ’Bharat Mata ki Jai' should worry Bollywood audiences.' This post has now caught the attention of the actor's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, who slammed it in the comments. She wrote, “This is outrageous.”
Earlier, during his appearance at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards, Arjun Rampal recalled witnessing the horrors of the attacks first-hand and revealed how working on Dhurandhar felt like a form of personal revenge. He said, “On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out. In the morning, when I drove back home, I had to stop at least three times because I felt like I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated the 26/11 sequence to me, I knew I was going to have my revenge — and that’s what I did with Dhurandhar. All I want to say is, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”
About Dhurandhar 2
In Dhurandhar, Arjun's character is shown celebrating and partying while being in live contact with the terrorists at the hotel. In the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza takes his revenge and kills Iqbal after a brutal confrontation. The film also features Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan among others in key roles.
Gabriella has hailed Arjun's performance in the sequel in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Dhurandar day … saw it last night and have to say , it’s my favourite Hindi film of all time. @rampal72 patience, persistence and positivity, you’re always inspiring and always raising the bar . #adityadhar is a legend and @ranveersingh you’re a star . The casting is a masterpiece @castingchhabra each and every person in the film is epic.”
Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to positive reviews and a bumper start, collecting ₹145 crore on its first day. In just seven days, the film has reportedly crossed ₹700 crore at the domestic box office and ₹1000 crore worldwide. The film continues to enjoy a strong run in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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