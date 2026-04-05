Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film still going strong, crosses historic ₹1000 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 18: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has rewritten box office history. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has become the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the Indian box office. Since hitting theatres on March 19, the film has consistently outperformed expectations and continues to pull crowds even in its third week, showing no signs of slowing down. (Also read: Ranveer Singh said if Dhurandhar 2 made ₹1000 crore, then ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh Bedi) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 18: The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹28.75 crore on its 18th day of release, which is truly extraordinary. Even as the weekend has helped boost single-day numbers, a haul like this in its third week shows that audiences have kept Dhurandhar 2 as their top priority and are still flocking to theatres to watch it. The film finished its first week in theatres with ₹674 crore. In the second week, the film collected ₹263.65 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,209.98 crore and the total India net to ₹1,013.77 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 now looks set to cross the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore). It will be interesting to see if it can cross the haul of Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore). So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal. Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in its first week.

About Dhurandhar 2 Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.

The second part of the spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.