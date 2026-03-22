Dhurandhar 2 is a reset button for Indian cinema, says Ram Gopal Varma: ‘It will be foolish on all film makers…’

Taking to his X account, Ram Gopal Varma said, “The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19 th 2026 and starting from March 19 th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films with #Dhurandhar2 or else they will PERISH in it’s FIRE.”

If there is one filmmaker who has been consistently praising Aditya Dhar ever since Dhurandhar released last year in December, it is Ram Gopal Varma. Earlier, he had reviewed the first film and said that it ‘redraws the grammar of mainstream Indian cinema’. Now after the release of the sequel, the filmmaker has declared that it will be a ‘reset button’ for Indian cinema. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will terrify those turning heroes into god, audience into sheep: ‘Clowns in circus’ )

A day ago, he had written, “#Dhurandhar2 will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where physics is a joke and gravity is non existent . The scenes, where men are thrown fifty feet in the air, bounce off the ground like rubber balls, survive explosions that would vaporise cities, and still deliver punch dialogues while dusting their shoulders will be hunted and killed by the new audience.”

In his review of the sequel, the Satya director wrote, “This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed the previous WORLD of CINEMA The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name , and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FiRST SHOW.”

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. The film shattered box office records and crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India on its third day of release.