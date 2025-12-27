Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film beats Kalki 2898 AD lifetime, earns 668 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action thriller remains unstoppable at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹668 crore so far. Dhurandhar has claimed the top 10 spot of the highest-earning Indian movies ever. Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar's box office performance

According to the report, Dhurandhar collected ₹172 crore in its third week. On day 22, the film earned ₹15 crore, and on day 23, it collected ₹20.50 crore nett as per early estimates in India. So far, it has minted ₹668 crore.

Dhurandhar had an overall 37.21% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD, which earned ₹646.31 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.com. With its record-breaking run, Dhurandhar not only cements itself as one of 2025’s biggest hits.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, celebrities, and audiences have showered it with love.

Dhurandhar follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It released on December 5. Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

More about Dhurandhar 2

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 next year. The espionage-thriller is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.