Dhurandhar box office collection worldwide day 20: Becomes Ranveer Singh's first film to enter top 10 movies of all time

The final figures are in for Dhurandhar's box office collection after 20 days in theatres. The Adtiya Dhar spy-actioner has minted ₹944 crore at the box office, making a place for itself on the list of the most successful Indian movies of all time. Dhurandhar box office collection worldwide day 20: Golden run continues at ticket windows.

Trade sources told HT Entertainment that the worldwide collection for the movie currently stands at ₹935 crore (early estimates). Domestic: ₹607.25 crore net ( ₹728.50 crore gross). Overseas: ₹205-210 crore.

Day 20 box office collection

Later, Sacnilk.com reported that the film has crossed ₹944 crore. Domestic: ₹607 crore, worldwide: ₹944 crore.

Jio Studios posted India collection of the movie on Christmas Day, quoting the figure to be ₹640 crore. “A phenomenon at full force,” they called it.

With this, Dhurandhar has entered the list of top 10 Indian movies of all time (worldwide). It edged out Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The next one to beat will be Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD, which currently stands at ₹1042 crore.

Movie name Worldwide box office Dangal ₹ 2070.3 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule ₹ 1871 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹ 1788.06 crore RRR ₹ 1230 crore KGF Chapter 2 ₹ 1215 crore Jawan ₹ 1160 crore Pathaan ₹ 1055 crore Kalki 2898 AD ₹ 1042.25 crore Dhurandhar ₹ 935 crore Bhajrangi Bhaijaan ₹ 922.17 crore View All Prev Next

When is the sequel coming?

The much-anticipated sequel to filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, timed with the celebrations of Eid, the makers announced on Wednesday. The espionage thriller, written and co-produced by Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, draws inspiration from real covert missions and classified operations.

The team has now confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will enjoy a grand theatrical rollout on March 19, 2026, coinciding not only with Eid but also with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking a truly pan-India and global launch.

According to the announcement, distributors and exhibitors across South India highlighted strong demand from audiences for dubbed versions, with fans eager to see the franchise expand into regional languages. Responding to this enthusiasm, the makers chose to widen the film’s reach with Dhurandhar 2.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil. The film is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

