Dhurandhar creates box office history, is first ever Hindi film to earn in double-digit figures for 25 consecutive days

Dhurandhar has created a tsubami at the box office, not just in India but also globally. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role has shattered box office records and emerged as the #1 film of 2025. (Also read: Badshah cheers for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, urges fans to watch Ranveer Singh film over Avatar Fire and Ash) Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar's glorious box office run so far

The film has already crossed ₹700 crore in India, based on just its Hindi release. A box office milestone that Dhurandhar has achieved is that the film has managed to collect double-digit numbers at the box office in India for 25 consecutive days, creating a league of its own. Take a look at the box office numbers of the film below, as updated by Sacnilk.

Day 1: ₹ 28 crore

28 crore Day 2: ₹ 32 crore

32 crore Day 3: ₹ 43 crore

43 crore Day 4: ₹ 23.25 crore

23.25 crore Day 5: ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 6: ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 7: ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 8: ₹ 32.5 crore

32.5 crore Day 9: ₹ 53 crore

53 crore Day 10: ₹ 58 crore

58 crore Day 11: ₹ 30.5 crore

30.5 crore Day 12: ₹ 30.5 crore

30.5 crore Day 13: ₹ 25.5 crore

25.5 crore Day 14: ₹ 23.25 crore

23.25 crore Day 15: ₹ 22.5 crore

22.5 crore Day 16: ₹ 34.25 crore

34.25 crore Day 17: ₹ 38.5 crore

38.5 crore Day 18: ₹ 16.5 crore

16.5 crore Day 19: ₹ 17.25 crore

17.25 crore Day 20: ₹ 18 crore

18 crore Day 21: ₹ 25 crore

25 crore Day 22: ₹ 15 crore

15 crore Day 23: ₹ 20.5 crore

20.5 crore Day 24: ₹ 22.5 crore

22.5 crore Day 25: ₹ 10.5 crore

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, along with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, strong word-of-mouth among audiences helped turn it into a commercial success. Dhurandhar has collected over ₹1,100 crore worldwide so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

Several stars and filmmakers have praised the film, chief among them being Ram Gopal Varma. He tweeted, “The film doesn’t ask for your attention… it commands it. From the very first shot, there’s a sense that something irreversible has been set in motion, and the audience is no longer a spectator but an accomplice to the happenings on screen. This is a film that refuses to be polite. The writing cuts with intent, the staging breathes menace, and the silences are as weaponized as the thunderous sound effects.”