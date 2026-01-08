'Dhurandhar dekh li ab bahut logon ne': Rahu Ketu team is unbothered by Ranveer Singh's film overshadowing new releases

Recently, during the film’s promotions, the team of Rahu Ketu was asked whether Dhurandhar’s phenomenal response would affect their release. Reacting to the buzz, Pulkit Samrat said, “It depends on you — go and watch our film, audience.”

Ever since its release, Dhurandhar has been creating massive waves at the box office, dominating conversations and overshadowing all other new releases. With the film continuing its strong run, questions have naturally arisen about its impact on upcoming films hitting theatres. Amid this, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are returning with another comedy film, Rahu Ketu, which is set to release on January 16.

Actor Manu Rishi, who is also part of the film, added, “Rahu Ketu bhi Dhurandhar film hai. Dhurandhar dekh li yaar ab bahut logon ne. Jin-jin logon ko dikhani thi, ab dekh li hai. Ab aap dekhen Rahu Ketu (Rahu Ketu is also a Dhurandhar-type film. A lot of people have already watched Dhurandhar—everyone who was meant to see it has seen it. Now you should watch Rahu Ketu).”

Their response quickly surfaced on social media and sparked mixed reactions. One Reddit user commented, “If I’m paying ₹300 for a movie ticket, it’s going to be Dhurandhar, nothing else (at the moment). Films like these come once in ages, and I’m not missing any chance to watch it!!!!” Another wrote, “Watched it three times. Contemplating a fourth before it’s out of theatres. I THINK I SHOULD.” Another comment read, “I had no idea there’s a movie coming out called Rahu Ketu! Wow! Now I’ll certainly be watching Dhurandhar for the third time in a hall.” Another user added, “Acting like a typical Bollywood stereotypical hero.”

About the Dhurandhar fever Dhurandhar released in cinemas on December 5, 2025. Since its release, the film has broken several box office records and continues to earn in double digits even in its second and third weeks. The film has so far grossed over ₹1,200 crore worldwide, surpassing blockbusters such as RRR, Kantara Chapter 1, KGF 2 and others. It has also overshadowed several new releases, including Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Ikkis.