Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film hits 600 crore; beats Sanju, Padmaavat lifetime

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 11: There is simply no stopping Dhurandhar at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to defy logic and subvert expectations in the best way possible day after day. After a manic second weekend, the film soared through its second Monday, earning even more than the first Monday, an unheard-of thing at the Indian box office. Coupled with unprecedented pick up internationally, this has allowed the film to scale the ₹600 crore peak in just 11 days. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar minted over ₹140 crore net in India in its second weekend, a new record for any Hindi film. On Monday, the film registered a drop of just 50%, earning ₹29 crore on the day. This takes Dhurandhar’s domestic earnings to a substantial ₹379.75 crore net ( ₹455.50 crore gross). It now comfortably sits in the 8th spot on the highest-grossing Bollywood films in India, just behind Dangal and Animal.

However, Dhurandhar’s real victory has been its massive upswing in overseas collections. The film has now earned $16 million overseas, with over half of it coming in the last four days. This means that as of Monday evening, Dhurandhar has touched the ₹600 crore mark worldwide, earning a neat ₹600.75 crore gross globally.

Day Worldwide Gross 1 ₹ 41 crore 2 ₹ 90 crore 3 ₹ 158 crore 4 ₹ 193 crore 5 ₹ 234 crore 6 ₹ 274 crore 7 ₹ 319 crore 8 ₹ 373 crore 9 ₹ 446 crore 10 ₹ 544 crore 11 ₹ 600 crore View All Prev Next

Dhurandhar beats Sanju, Saiyaara

Dhurandhar is now the third Indian film to reach the ₹600 crore mark in 2025, behind only Chhaava and Kantara Chapter One. On Monday, it surpassed the ₹580 crore gross of YRF’s romantic blockbuster Saiyaara. The film also raced past the final collections of big hits like Padmaavat ( ₹585 crore) and Sanju ( ₹592 crore).

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari. The film received praise for its performances, particularly those of Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. A sequel, which concludes the story, will release on March 12, 2026.