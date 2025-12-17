Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film mints 639 crore after manic Tuesday, beats Sultan

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 12: It seems the rules of box office fatigue do not apply to Dhurandhar. For a film of this scale to avoid dips at the box office day after day in its second week is unprecedented, at least in the post-pandemic era. On Tuesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer scaled new heights, solidifying its position at the domestic and international box office. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh with Sara Arjun in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar minted ₹30.50 crore net in India on Monday, and added ₹30 crore more on Tuesday, staggering numbers considering this is the film’s second week. This astonishing run has seen the film earn ₹411.25 crore net ( ₹493.50 crore gross) in India in just 12 days. Dhurandhar is now just the seventh Hindi film to cross the ₹400-crore mark in domestic net collections. Given its momentum, it is likely to surpass the ₹500-crore and ₹600-crore marks as well, with some trade pundits predicting it will become the first Bollywood film to cross ₹700 crore in India.

Internationally, Dhurandhar found new life in its second weekend, earning $16 million worldwide in its first 12 days, over half of which came in the last five days. This takes its worldwide earnings to a staggering ₹639 crore, more than double its week one earnings.

Dhurandhar beats Sultan, Leo, Jailer

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar carried on from its manic Monday run, surpassing the lifetime collections of several blockbusters, including Leo ( ₹605 crore), Jailer ( ₹607 crore), and Sultan ( ₹622 crore). It should now cross the lifetime collections of the first Baahubali film ( ₹650 crore) and make a run for the ₹700-crore milestone by Thursday.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. A sequel, which concludes the story, will release on March 12, 2026.