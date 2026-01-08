Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, is now 4th highest-grossing Indian film

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 34: Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s smashing return to form, has climbed another mountain in its glorious box office run. Right before the end of its fifth week at the ticket window, the Aditya Dhar film has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in this spy thriller.

Dhurandhar box office update By Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had earned ₹786 crore net ( ₹943 crore gross) domestically. This week, the film’s daily earnings have slowed down considerably, but it still has enough legs to earn ₹7-8 crore gross worldwide each day. This is a remarkable number for a film that has been in theatres for over a month. Most films are earning in lakhs, not crores, by this point. Domestically, Dhurandhar will face its first major test this week with the release of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

Internationally, Dhurandhar has now earned just under $32 million, which includes a monumental $20 million from North America alone. Dhurandhar is now one of the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films overseas, having achieved this feat despite not being released in the Middle East.

Dhurandhar beats RRR On Wednesday, Dhurandhar took its worldwide gross to ₹1230 crore, which put it level with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. As the shows on Thursday morning began, Dhurandhar surpassed RRR. It is now only behind three films in the all-time grossers list - Dangal ( ₹2070 crore), Baahubali Vol 2 ( ₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1742 crore). It looks next to impossible for Dhurandhar to surpass any of these films now.